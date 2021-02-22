Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 15.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 1,178,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 817,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.