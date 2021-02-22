GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of GATX worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after acquiring an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,547. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

