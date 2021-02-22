GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.99 and last traded at $108.04. Approximately 714,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 733,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -207.77 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

