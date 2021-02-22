Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXE. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
