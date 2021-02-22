Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXE. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$79.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.