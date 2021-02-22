Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. Gecina has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.