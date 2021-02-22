GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.83. 735,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 910,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GEE Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

