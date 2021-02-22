Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $354,292.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $354,292.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00502924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00067728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00091182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00439324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028037 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.