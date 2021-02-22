Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $344,306.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

