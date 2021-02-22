Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Generac worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $363.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $363.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

