Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) fell 7.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $336.70. 1,025,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 777,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.47.

Specifically, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

