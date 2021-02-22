General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $164.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

