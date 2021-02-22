General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $112,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,019,000 after purchasing an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $164.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $185.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.