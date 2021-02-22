General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.48

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.48 ($0.16), with a volume of 97160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.93 ($0.16).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric Company (GEC.L)’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

