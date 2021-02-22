General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,241 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.77. 48,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

