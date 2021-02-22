Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Down 6.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 910,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,749,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

