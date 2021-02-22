Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.88

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.88 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 3541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

