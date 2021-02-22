George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Down 4.6%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.68.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.70%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

