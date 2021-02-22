Gerald R. Connor Sells 26,100 Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Stock

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Director Gerald R. Connor sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$12,136.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,913,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,354,669.62.
CVE SQD traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 252,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,044. SQI Diagnostics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.89. The stock has a market cap of C$159.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.
SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) Company Profile
