GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $219,588.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

