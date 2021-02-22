Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.41

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 3149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.