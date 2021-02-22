Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 5.6%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 773,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 485,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter worth $601,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter worth $706,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

