Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 24,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 22.37% of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

