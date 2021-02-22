Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 9,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 1.01% of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

