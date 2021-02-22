Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Globe Life worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,104. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

