Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

GMED opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

