GN Store Nord A/S Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $17.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.54 for the year.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $271.00 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.