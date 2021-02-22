goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$125.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.97. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.08 and a 1-year high of C$128.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

