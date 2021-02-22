Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 3,061,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

