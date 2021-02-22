Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 7.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 7,300,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,341,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.