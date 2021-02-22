Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 1,547,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,611,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 256.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.