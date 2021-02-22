Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.
About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
