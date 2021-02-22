Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

