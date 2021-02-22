Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0371

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $778,393.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00490592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00086840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00058203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00497073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00072698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

Golden Goose can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

