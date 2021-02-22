Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Down 8.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.54. 3,332,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,515,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
