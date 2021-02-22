Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Down 8.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.54. 3,332,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,515,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $5,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,401,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $2,620,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

