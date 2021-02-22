Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 8.2%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42. 706,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 472,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several brokerages have commented on GSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $380.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

