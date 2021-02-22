GoldMint (MNTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $363,384.08

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. GoldMint has a total market cap of $363,384.08 and $214.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

