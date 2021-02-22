Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $13.35 on Monday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

