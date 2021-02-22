Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 1st

Gores Metropoulos II’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 1st. Gores Metropoulos II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gores Metropoulos II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU opened at $11.06 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos II has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

About Gores Metropoulos II



