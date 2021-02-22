GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.83

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 33067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,214,005.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,199,879 shares of company stock valued at $233,765,680 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.