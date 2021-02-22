Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 8.71% of Grand Canyon Education worth $380,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

