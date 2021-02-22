GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512,400 shares during the period. GraniteShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 8.35% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $97,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter.

BAR traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $20.59.

