Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0414

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $2,929.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00378879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

