Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $23.43 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

