Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.65

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.