Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,537 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $54,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

CMI opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

