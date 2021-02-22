Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 9,103 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Hasbro worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $19,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $90.00 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

