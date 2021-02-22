Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,555 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

American Express stock opened at $131.71 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

