Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Textron worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

