Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Five Below worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

