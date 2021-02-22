Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Inphi worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $168.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

