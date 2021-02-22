Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of RenaissanceRe worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

